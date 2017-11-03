Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 'World Food India' fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate an international mega food event, 'World Food India¿ 2017 in New Delhi from Vigyan Bhavan. The three day-long event, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under leadership of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, welcomes to host congregation of global investors and business leaders of major food companies from November 3 to 5 in New Delhi.



Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

After the inauguration from Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister will visit the Food Street at India Gate Lawns opposite National stadium.

At the inaugural, host Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be joined by Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Ministerial delegations from a number of countries, leading global and Domestic CEOs, etc will also be present in the inaugural session.

World Food India aims to transform food economy and realize the vision of doubling of famers¿ income by establishing India as a preferred investment destination and sourcing hub for the global food processing industry.

"World Food India platform will strengthen India's position as a global food factory and is a positive step towards making the country food secure. India is expected to attract an investment of $10 billion in food processing sector and generate one million jobs in the next three years," an official statement said.

This is the first time that India is hosting such an event for the food processing sector.

The event will witness specially curated experiential platform by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who will showcase Indian and foreign cuisines using Indian ingredients, flavours and fragrances

During the mega event, India will host over 2,000 participants, over 200 companies from 30 countries.

Besides representatives of 28 states, 18 ministerial and business delegations, nearly 50 global CEOs along with CEOs of all leading domestic food processing companies will also participate at the event.

Germany, Japan and Denmark are partner countries to World Food India, while Italy and the Netherlands are the focus countries.

A massive exhibition spread over 40,000 square metres in the verdant C- Hexagon lawns of India Gate is expected to attract significant footfalls. More than 800 global companies representing 22 Countries and domestic companies will be exhibiting.