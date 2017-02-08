Prime suspect Samshul Hoda in Kanpur train mishap held



The accident took place near Kanpur

Kathmandu: Nepalese national Samshul Hoda, an alleged ISI agent and the prime suspect in the November Kanpur train tragedy, has been arrested here after being deported from Dubai, police said yesterday.

Hoda, 48, was arrested by a special team of Nepal Police along with three others. He has been arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Pashupati Upadhyaya.

The police have brought Hoda and three other criminals to Nepal from Dubai in coordination with the Interpol, Upadhyaya said. "We have heard that Hoda is wanted in a railway accident that took place in Kanpur last year killing 150 people," Upadhyaya said.

The role of ISI is being suspected in the incident after Bihar police in January arrested three persons claiming that they were working for the Pakistani intelligence agency to target Indian Railways.