Prince Charles becomes the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history



Prince Charles. Pic/AFP

Charles, the heir to Britain's throne, on Saturday became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.

The 68-year-old broke the record of Queen's Victoria's oldest son Albert, who went on to become King Edward VII after holding the title of Prince of Wales for more than 59 years before becoming monarch. Charles, who turns 69 in November, is already the oldest heir.

However, as Albert was made Prince of Wales when he was barely a month old, while Prince Charles was not given the title until July 1958, when he was nine. It has taken until now for him to overtake his great-great-grandfather.

The milestone came a day after his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, named a 65,000-ton Royal Navy aircraft carrier after her husband at the ceremony at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife, in Scotland.

"I name this ship Prince of Wales. May God bless her and all who sail in her," she said at the ceremony involving the traditional break of a whisky bottle.

Prince Charles is the 21st Prince of Wales in the current line. Albert Edward was created Prince of Wales on December 8, 1841 when he was just one-month-old.

He acceded to the throne as Edward VII on 22 Jan 1901, meaning he served as Prince of Wales for 59 years, one month and 14 day.

Prince Charles was created Prince of Wales when he was nine years old on July 26, 1958. He has now held the title for 59 years, one month and 15 days. The Prince of Wales is historically the title bestowed upon the heir to Britain's throne.

