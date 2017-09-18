Prince Charles to give up royal residence as king

Britain's Prince Charles has no plans of moving into Buckingham Palace when he takes the throne as Queen Elizabeth II's heir, as he is no fan of a 'big house', a UK media report has claimed.

The Prince of Wales wants to give up the iconic London royal residence when he becomes king and is discussing plans to turn it into a more business-like 'Monarchy HQ',

The 68-year-old feels the palace could be made more commercially viable by opening it to the public on a larger scale than is possible with the Queen in residence.

Charles has reportedly said that he does not intend to live at what he refers to as the 'big house' and is 'very comfortable' at Clarence House, his London home, which wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also prefers.

"I know he is no fan of 'the big house', as he calls the palace. He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective is not sustainable," a source said.