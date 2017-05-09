Print media growing at 4.8 per cent

The press conference held in Mumbai yesterday

In a press conference held in the city on Monday, the Audit Bureau of Circulations revealed that not only was the print industry growing at an annual rate of 4.87 per cent, but that it had also managed to add 2.37 crore additional copies over the last 10 years.

Established in 1948, the ABC is a non-profit that certifies circulation figures of member publications every six months - January to June and July to December. Currently, the body certifies a total of 967 members, 910 are dailies and weeklies, 57 are magazines and annuals.

In the Indian context, the increase of 2.37 crore copies in circulation with an addition of 251 publishing centers, implies that the sales have gone up from 3.91 crore in 2006 to 6.28 crore in 2016. However, despite the surge, the maximum gain can be seen in the regional media as Hindi publications grew at 8.76 per cent while English only gained by 2.87 per cent. Additionally, even as Dainik Jagran has topped the list of the most sales for the July-December 2016 quarter, with over 39 lakh copies in circulation per day, only one English daily cracks into the top 10. In all, five Hindi papers find mention in the top circulated dailies for the last quarter.