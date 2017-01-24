Private schools on DDA land to take govt nod before fees hike: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal of the committee of private unaided schools, located on land alloted here by DDA, challenging a Delhi High Court order asking them to take government's prior nod before hiking fees.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said these schools have to take permission from the government before hiking fees as they are on land allotted to them by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and refused to admit the plea for hearing.

“You (schools) are on their (government) land. Why won't you seek their permission before hiking fees,” the bench, also comprising Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud, said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Action Committee Unaided Recognized Private Schools which had challenged the January 19 last year order of the high court.

‘No profiteering’

The Delhi High Court, in its order, had said that private unaided schools on land alloted by the DDA have to take prior government sanction before hiking fees and “schools cannot indulge in profiteering and commercialisation” of education.

The high court had also directed the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure compliance of the terms in letter of allotment regarding increase of fees by recognised private unaided schools on land alloted by DDA.

It had also directed DDA to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law against those private schools which violated the stipulation regarding fee hike in the letter of allotment.