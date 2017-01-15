Priyanka-Dimple poster fuels alliance speculation



Dimple Yadav; (right) Priyanka Gandhi. File pics

Lucknow: The Akhilesh Yad­av faction of the Samajwadi Party seems to be inching closer to sealing a deal with the Congress, even as the Election Commission is yet to decide on the fate of the SP and its symbol cycle.

While speculation about a pre-poll alliance has been in the air for some time now, hoardings of Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, who is Akhilesh’s wife, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have come up in Allahabad — fuelling the speculation. The hoardings with pictures of both women figuring prominently have been put up by Congress workers — Anil Chowdhary and Irshad Ullah.

The slogan in the hoardings says “Mahilaon ka UP mein bajega danka, jab saath aayengi Dimple aur Priyanka” (Women in Uttar Pradesh will be empowered, when Dimple and Priyanka come together).

Ullah, general secretary of district Congress committee in Allahabad, says workers want this tie up to happen at the earliest as this would not only consolidate the woman power but also prevent division of Muslim vote. “This will stop the BJP from coming to power,” he says.