Property led to Sheena Bora's murder: CBI prosecutor

Opening his arguments on the charges against the four accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, CBI prosecutor Bharat Badami told the court that property was the main reason behind eliminating Sheena. He said, “Indrani thought that if Sheena got married to Rahul, then the entire property would go to them as Peter was very fond of his son.”

He further added, “Indrani thought that if Sheena became her daughter-in-law, then it would spoil her reputation in the society.” On Peter’s involvement, Badami told court that according to call data records of the intervening night of the murder, Indrani and Peter were constantly in touch.

Father passed away

After the arguments concluded, the investigating officer informed Indrani that her father passed away last Friday. Initially, she couldn’t believe it but later she sent her lawyer Gunjan Mangla to confirm it. Indrani, who was sitting outside when she learnt about her father’s demise, broke down and was seen crying.

Mangla later addressed the court and complained that Indrani was never informed about such things on time. He said that last time when her mother passed away, she came to know about it quite later.