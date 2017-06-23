Sheena Bora murder case: Property she was killed for to be donated to charity

Main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea's final will, which names Prime Minister's Relief Fund and ISKCON as beneficiaries, drafted and will soon be submitted to court



The very property for which she is alleged to have killed her own daughter, Sheena Bora, in 2012, is now set to be willed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and ISKCON. Sources said that main accused Indrani Mukerjea is in the process of drafting her final will, through which she is expected to donate all her property to the two entities.

The will is likely to be submitted in court in the coming week.

A source close to Indrani, who is drafting her will, told mid-day, "The will has been drafted and is in the process of finalisation. All moveable and immovable property that Indrani has will be donated, which she had told the court last December."

Last December, Indrani had told the court, "Whether I get convicted or acquitted by this court, I want to give away 75% of the wealth I have earned to the Hare Krishna Conscious Movement (ISKCON) and an NGO working for women and children."

Main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea will be donating all her movable and immovable property. FILE PIC

The source further said that Indrani has made a few changes to the declaration she'd made before the court, and has now specifically stated (in the will) that if anything happens to her, her property should be donated, as mentioned in her will, in which PM's Relief Fund and ISKCON have been made the beneficiaries.

On the question if there is any share for her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea in her property, the source said that according to Indrani, she has already given Vidhie her share.

Meanwhile, during the hearing yesterday, the judge told the defence and prosecution that the trial should be continued on the next date, which means a witness is expected to depose.