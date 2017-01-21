Protesters, supporters clash outside DeploraBall

Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building in Washington. Pic/AP
Washington: Protesters and supporters of Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. The police used chemical spray to control the unruly crowd.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the ‘DeploraBall’ was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables”.
Protesters booed any time ball-goers in suits or dresses came in or out of the event.
Actors, mayors rally forces
Actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, and film director Michael Moore joined hundreds for a pre-inauguration demonstration.
Key promises he made for the first day
£ Freeze hiring for federal govt to reduce payrolls
£ Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave govt
£ Announce plans to renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from deal
£ Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas
£ Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as Keystone XL pipeline
£ Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult
Quote hangar
Barack Obama, Outgoing President
...one final thank you for the honour of serving as your 44th. You made me a better man.
Madonna , Artist
...we have gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here. So, what are we going to do?
