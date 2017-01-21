Protesters, supporters clash outside DeploraBall



Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building in Washington. Pic/AP

Washington: Protesters and supporters of Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. The police used chemical spray to control the unruly crowd.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the ‘DeploraBall’ was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables”.

Protesters booed any time ball-goers in suits or dresses came in or out of the event.