Protesting ABVP manages midnight meet with the vice-chancellor



ABVP members with Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh after the meeting



Student agitations are not new on Mumbai University campus, but it becomes a talking point when ruling BJP’s youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) begins its 'unlimited dharna agitation' at the Kalina campus and the protest gets over in a day, with vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Sanjay Deshmukh meeting the agitators at 1.05 am.



City head of ABVP Rohit Chandode said, "We were protesting on host of issues — having varsity library open for 24 hours, cost of reevaluation fee and shifting of students from KBP boys’ hostel. We are glad the V-C met us and our demands have been fulfilled." Sixty students were present for the dharna at Amb­edkar Bhavan on Kalina campus.





Dr Sanjay Deshmukh



The successful agitation, ho­wever, has raised quite a few eyebrows. Student leader from Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) Santosh Gangurde said, "First of all, when the BJP is in power, its youth wing has to conduct such protests for students' issues is itself laughable. This shows how ABVP is just gaining mileage from such activities ahead of students' polls."

President of NCP’s student wing Amol Matele said, "We had raised the hostel issue in September, but to no avail. It’s strange how the V-C got time to meet ABVP members."