Protests continue over Dalit girl's death in TN



Anitha allegedly committed suicide as she did not get a seat under NEET. She had earlier moved the SC against NEET

Pro-Tamil outfits continued with their protests for the second day yesterday over the suicide of a Dalit medical aspirant and a court petitioner against NEET, even as DMK vowed to keep up its fight against the entrance exam.

Scores of activists of the 'May 17 Movement' outfit were detained here when they attempted to lay siege to the BJP's state headquarters here, police said.

They raised slogans against the Central and state governments over the suicide of 17-year-old Anitha from Ariyalur, daughter of a daily wage earner who allegedly hanged herself at her house on September 1, reportedly upset over not getting an MBBS seat. Security has been beefed up at the BJP office here.

Pro-Dalit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also staged protests here and scores of its volunteers were detained. They also attempted to burn a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protests were also held at various locations in Tiruvallore, Kanniyakumari and Thiruvarur districts on this issue.

Anitha was reportedly upset after it became known that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from the ambit of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). She had earlier moved the Supreme Court against NEET.