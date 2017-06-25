Protests keep Darjeeling on the boil

A protester during the mass rally in Darjeeling on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Protesters marched through the streets in many places as the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling entered its tenth day on Saturday with GJM chief Bimal Gurung threatening to intensify the agitation for a separate state.
Internet services remained suspended and local cable channels remained blocked in the hills. Meanwhile, the family members of a GJM activist, who was allegedly killed in police firing on June 17, lodged a complaint against the police.
Tripura bats for separate Gorkhaland
Agartala: The Tripura tribal party organised rallies in 29 places across the state on Saturday to support the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state in West Bengal’s Darjeeling.
11 No. of days since the indefinite bandh started
