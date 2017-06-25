E-paper

Protests keep Darjeeling on the boil

A protester during the mass rally in Darjeeling on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Protesters marc­hed through the streets in ma­ny places as the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling entered its tenth day on Saturday with GJM chief Bimal Gurung threatening to intensify the agitation for a separate state.

Internet services remained suspended and local cable channels remained blocked in the hills. Meanwhile, the family members of a GJM activist, who was allegedly killed in police firing on June 17, lodged a complaint against the police.

 

Tripura bats for separate Gorkhaland
Agartala: The Tripura tribal party organised rallies in 29 pla­ces across the state on Satur­day to support the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state in West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

11 No. of days since the indefinite bandh started

