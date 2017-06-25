Protests keep Darjeeling on the boil



A protester during the mass rally in Darjeeling on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Protesters marc­hed through the streets in ma­ny places as the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling entered its tenth day on Saturday with GJM chief Bimal Gurung threatening to intensify the agitation for a separate state.

Internet services remained suspended and local cable channels remained blocked in the hills. Meanwhile, the family members of a GJM activist, who was allegedly killed in police firing on June 17, lodged a complaint against the police.