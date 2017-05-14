PSEB Class 12th Results: Punjab Board 12th Result 2017 declared; check pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PBSE) declared the PSEB Class 12th Results today (May 14) on The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) official site pseb.ac.in. You can also check it on punjab12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their PSEB Class 12th Results 2017 result on Jagran Josh.

Here are the quick key steps of checking Punjab Board 12th Result 2017.

>> Click on the website - punjab12.jagranjosh.com.

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the PSEB Class 12th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

According to the Punjab School Education Board website, The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education

