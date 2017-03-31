Public transport, trucks off the road in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The movement of commuters and goods in Kerala was hit on Friday as a 24-hour strike called on by the Coordination Committee of Motor Transport Vehicles' Organisation began at midnight.

The strike has been called to protest against what is termed the indiscriminate hike of insurance premium and other fees, besides the decision by the Regional Transport Authority to insist on fixing speed governors and the strict rules that are in force for transporting sand, limestone and other construction material.

Auto rickshaws, taxis, lorries, private buses and other forms of public transport are also off the road.

However, the state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses are operating at most places.

In Kerala, except for the Bharatiya Janata Party's trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, all the other trade unions are participating in the strike.