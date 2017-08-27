Pulwama attack: Eight security men martyred



An Army personnel during the gunbattle at Pulwama. Pic/PTI

Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, triggering a massive gunfight in which the three terrorists were killed.

The terror strike took place at the crack of dawn when the militants, believed to be foreign mercenaries, entered the police complex in the worst-hit Pulwama district. Police, CRPF and Army personnel quickly swung into action and cornered the militants and ensured that family members of the police personnel living within the complex were taken out to safety.

Among those killed, four were from the CRPF. “The militants had entrenched themselves in all the three blocks of the police complex and were firing at the approaching troops,” an officer said. Lt Gen JS Sandhu, General officer Commanding of Srinagar-based XV Corps, said it is a “fidayeen” (suicide) attack.