Pune: 23-year-old hires gunmen to kill boyfriend

Representational picture

A 23-year-old daughter of a former corporator has been detained by the Pune police for allegedly hiring gunmen to fire two rounds at a businessman. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim, Yogesh Shankar Shelar (35), got shot. Shelar, who was severely injured, is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

A case of attempt to murder (307) under Indian Penal Code is registered with Sangvi police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police. Based on Shelar's complaint, Aditi Kailash Gaikwad, a resident of Aundh has been detained. According to senior inspector Ajay Chandkhede, who is probing the case, "The gunmen told Shelar, 'This is a gift to you from Aditi. She has asked for you to be shot in the head'. The bullet, however, grazed his thigh."

Chandkhede added, "We are probing to find out the motive. It seems that Aditi's father had contested the municipal corporation elections this year and Shelar had campaigned for him. He and Aditi met during the campaign and grew close. Later, when Gaikwad lost the election, Aditi blamed Shelar for it. Apparently, Aditi also threatened to knock him down if she found him alone. Investigations are on."