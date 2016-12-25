Pune: 23-year-old techie brutally stabbed to death

A 23-year-old techie was stabbed to death by an unidentified person near Cape Gemini Office at Talawade. A case of murder has been registered against the unknown accused



A 23-year-old software techie was stabbed to death by an unidentified person on Friday night in Pune.

The deceased has been identified as Ankara Devanand Das, a resident of Kolkata. She worked with Cape Gemini. She was a student of Pailan Engineering College. The incident took place on Friday night around 8.30pm at Dream Restaurant near Cape Gemini office at Talawade. A case of murder has been registered with Dehu road police station by Satendra Krishnand Skippy (36) Railway gate, Dapodi in Dehu road.



Inspector Arun More of Dehu road police station who is investigating the case said, "the incident took place near Ken Chowk near her workplace on Friday night. She was returning from work, when an unidentified person came from behind and started stabbing her forehead and face and ran away. Her identity was revealed based on her Aadhar card details and later her parents were alerted."