Pune: 3 chemists burn to death after car hits road divider



The car that caught fire after ramming into a road divider

Three medical store owners from Junnar, who were returning home using the Ahmednagar Kalyan highway were burnt alive, when the vehicle they were travelling in, caught fire after ramming into the divider.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the Junnar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune rural police. The deceased have been identified as Bunty Chaskar alias Prashant, Naresh Wagh and Dilip Navale.



Naresh Wagh, Dilip Navale and Bunty Chaskar alias Prashant

The incident, which took place around 1.30 am, came to light when a local, Shivaji Kute, alerted an ambulance driver. The ambulance driver then called the police for help. The ambulance had rushed to the site and even tried to douse the flames, but the victims were charred to death.

"It's likely that the AC in the car was switched on and the windows were locked when the vehicle rammed into the road divider. The car may have caught fire due to a short circuit in the car. We are still investigating the case," said a police official.

Incidentally, Wagh's home is just 100 metres from the site of the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Junnar Civil Hospital and will be later, handed over to the families.