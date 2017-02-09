Pune: Ace student turns thief to counter stress

Pune: This 13-year-old class topper of a Marathi-medium school in Pune has proved that stress can be dangerous. One day while he was returning from school and was stressed with his studies, he decided to start stealing mobile phones and vehicles. What he did not know was that his mode of relaxation would not give him the desired results for long.

The matter came to light when a traffic cop became suspicious of the number plate of a scooter, on which the boy was riding. On being questioned, he revealed that the vehicle was a stolen one. Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Sinhagad police station. Later, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

Speaking to mid-day, in-charge of Sinhagad police station, inspector Vishnu Jagtap said, “The boy is a class VII student of a reputed school in Pune. We were shocked to know that he was the topper of his class. His father works as a security guard and his mother is a domestic help.”

Sub-inspector Girish Sonawane said, “We have recovered six mobile phones, each worth R20,000 and a scooter from him.”

The boy’s father said, “This act of his has forced me to rethink whether I am a good father or not. I must have not given him something that he took to stealing.”