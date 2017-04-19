Pune: After 3-year-old's death, mother who was also hit by speeding car dies



Pooja Vishwakarma died a day after her daughter Esha

Pune: 26-year-old Pooja Vishwakarma, who suffered multiple injuries after being hit by a speeding car, which also caused her 3-year-old daughter Esha's death breathed her last on Tuesday morning, while undergoing treatment. Sujata Jayprakash Saraf, a builder's wife who apparently caused the accident, after losing control of the car due to a fainting spell, was produced at court before the judicial magistrate and bailed out.

Both the deceased, toddler Esha Vishwakarma and her mother, were out grocery shopping and standing on the divider, waiting to cross the road, accompanied by three others, when they were hit by the vehicle.

The incident took place at Balewadi-Baner Road on Monday afternoon at around 3 pm.



Pooja Vishwakarma

The other three, who were injured in the mishap, are also in hospital and are critical. The accused Saraf, was also hospitalised due to shock.

Vishwakarma's neighbour Sampath Patil said, "The Vishwakarmas had recently migrated to Pune from Chattisgarh. Meanwhile, Shaikh works as hairdresser and is their neighbour. They had all gone to D-mart to shop and had stepped out of the autorickshaw. They were waiting to cross when this car jumped the divider and rammed into them."

API Tanjai Bhogam said, "Saraf was returning home and has claimed that due to summer, she was feeling faint and so lost control of her car."