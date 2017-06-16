Pune: Blast in bomb-making unit kills 2 in Khadki



The ordnance factory in Pune

Two employees of an ordnance factory died in a blast in the bomb-making unit last morning.

Ashok Kashinath Dubbal (51) was a resident of Khadki range hill, and S Maria Rok (47), who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was a resident of Khadki Chavani. They were the breadwinners of their families.

A police officer said, "The two were experienced employees and had worked at the factory for more than 15 years. The incident took place during tea break, when they were working in the unit. Both sustained severe burns and were taken to the factory hospital but were declared dead. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families."



The officer added the internal fire brigade and safety team rushed to the spot, and the room where the blast took place was cordoned off. He said, "Detonators were attached to bombs in the room they were working in. The blast probably took place during the process. Senior factory employees are probing the incident. We have filed a case of accidental death."

A factory official said, "Though safety and security equipment is provided to the employees, such an incident can take place."

Two years back, another employee sustained injuries in a similar blast and has become disabled.