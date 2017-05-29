Pune: Engineer arrested for sexually abusing 8-year-old girl







A 34-year-old engineer was arrested for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. The incident came to light, when the victim refused to stay with the accused and spilled the beans to her mother.

The girl's mother then approached the Vishrantwadi police and registered a case against him.

A police officer says, "victim lost her f ather in a road accident in 2014. Her mother was working in the same company as the accused. The girl stays along with her mother and grandparents. It all began, when the accused, a techie, was on paid leave in February and March and was staying with them."

He contined, "victim was sleeping with her grandparents, when the accused brought her to another room under the pretext of teaching her something and sexually abused her. The accused is married with two children."

"The incident was revealed when the girl started crying loudly after she was asked to stay with the accused. Upon inquiring she told her mother that her paternal uncle was playing 'dirty games' with her, which she did not like. The mother then approached a non-government orgranisation named Muskaan after which she was told to approach the police."

The accused has been produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) on Saturday, and remanded to police custody till May 31.