Pune: HC gives the go-ahead to Sunburn festival

The Sunburn festival will be held from December 28 to 31 in Pune

The Bombay High Court cleared the way for the Sunburn Festival that began in Kesnand, Pune, yesterday.

The owner of the land where the festival is happening, Dattatray Pasalkar had challenged the government’s decision on it.

Some right-wing-organisations like Hindi Janjagruti Sanstha and Sanathan Sanstha had opposed the festival saying it will destroy the culture in the city.

Some villagers were also objecting to it.

However, Bombay High Court Justice K K Tated was told by Venkatesh Shinde, appearing for Percept which is organising the festival, that all permissions including those from the local tehsildar and other authorities are in place.

The owner Pasalkar himself is locked in a dispute over the ownership of the land where the festival is happening.

The state government also said that there was no violation like cutting of trees while preparing for the festival after which Justice Tated cleared the way for the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival, which will be held from December 28 to 31 in Pune.