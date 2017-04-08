Pune: Man stabbed but dies after hospital leaves surgical mop in abdomen after surgery

Pune's Sassoon Hospital doctors leave behind an 8 inch by 6 inch surgical mop in man who was stabbed



Jitendra Kamble (37)

As far as surgical negligence cases go, this one is macabre in its callousness. A 37-year-old man died days after a surgical mop was left behind in his stomach during an operation for a stab wound at Pune's renowned Sassoon Hospital last month.

Although a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be the presence of a foreign object (read the mop), authorities allegedly tried to hush up the matter. Jitendra Kamble, a resident of Khopdi in Pune was stabbed by his neighbour, Subhash Dambale (39), during an argument on February 20.



Mortician's image of Kamble's stomach before the towel was removed

An injured Kamble was rushed to Sassoon Hospital and as per procedure in a medico-legal case, the Khardi police were informed.

Suhas Bhosale, senior inspector of Khardi police station, said, "We arrested the accused and booked him under section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. The court remanded him to police custody for three days; he was later granted bail."

Surgery gone wrong

Kamble underwent an open surgery for the stab wound at Sassoon Hospital, but post surgery, his health began deteriorating. He died on March 2. As it was a medico-legal case, the treating doctors did not certify the cause of death and sent the body to the hospital mortuary for autopsy.



The 8in x 6in surgical mop that was removed from his stomach

Highly-placed sources at Sassoon Hospital say the authorities' negligence stood exposed during the examination at the department of forensic medicine and toxicology on March 3: forensic surgeons found a mop, measuring 8X6 square inches, in the abdominal cavity. The mop had caused septicemia (blood poisoning) and subsequent death.

According to sources at the hospital, assistant professor Dr Piyush Nikam and his team had performed the surgery on Kamble. Kamble's surgical notes had no mention of any mop — sometimes left behind to collect access fluids/blood — in his abdomen. The forensic team accordingly concluded that Kamble's death was owing to "septicemia in an operated case of stab injury, with evidence of surgical mop inside the abdomen". The postmortem examination report was then handed over to the Khardi police.

The surgical negligence was immediately brought to the notice of hospital superiors, including dean Dr Ajay S Chandanwale, but it allegedly didn't prompt the right response. A hospital source said, "Senior doctors were keen on brushing aside the incident. They did not call for any internal departmental inquiry."

Charge changed to 302

Bhosale said soon after Kamble's death, the IPC charge was changed to 302 (murder) and Dambale was again arrested. "He is currently lodged at the Yerwada jail."

He confirmed negligence, but said only a court could decide if Kamble died of a stab wound or of surgical negligence. "We will produce the facts before court."

Family distressed

Rohit Kamble, Kamble's cousin, said the family had been told by the hospital that he died of complications during treatment. "We are not educated enough to understand legal points."

Kamble is survived by his parents, Kashibai (60) and Vishwanath (65), and wife and two schoolgoing children. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Expertspeak

Dinesh Tiwari Noted criminal lawyer

'The accused should not have been booked under Section 302 of the IPC, as the postmortem examination report clearly states that the death was caused by the mop. Apart from conducting an inquiry, the Medical Council of India and the police should register a case against the doctor responsible.'

N Girish Mahajan Medical education minister

'I am not aware of this incident, but will look into the same.'

A medico legal expert attached to Grant Medical College

'If the details of the mop used (if any inside the body) are not mentioned in the surgical notes, then this is an act of contributory negligence. Apart from the surgeon, even the head nurse, in charge of Operation Theater is suppose to count and record for all the mop that is used during the surgical procedure and before packing the operated area. Any difference should be brought to the notice of surgeon immediately. The hospital dean / medical superintendent should and can sumoto call an inquiry into the negligence act.'