Pune: IPL-10 franchise managers find way to bypass highway liquor ban

Managers of the IPL-10 franchise Rising Pune Supergiants seal off a 200-m road and open a 1.2-km route from highway to the stadium at Gahunje just so they can serve alcohol in the hospitality box



Gahunje Stadium is barely 200 m from the Pune-Mumbai highway

Pune: Indian Premier League (IPL)-10 organisers have found a way around the SC's ban against sale of liquor within 500 m of highways. When Rising Pune Supergiants and Mumbai Indians clash tonight at the IPL match at Gahunje Stadium near Pune, drinks are likely to flow freely despite the ground being just 200 m from the Pune-Mumbai highway.

While visitors can't carry liquor into the stadium, those in the deluxe corporate box have already paid 'hospitality' charges, which includes food and alcohol. There are 10-12 corporate boxes, in the stadium, each with a seating capacity of 12 and costing Rs 40,000. The main entrance to the stadium connects to the highway via an emergency road. Unless required, this road is kept shut at all times.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), which runs the ground, had a 1.2-km-long service road laid around 2008, passing through the nearby Gahunje village and ending at another entrance behind the stadium.

Longer route

IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants, which will attend to Thursday's hospitality, exploited this service road to circumvent the 500-m distance hurdle. It sought permission from the excise department to serve drinks within the stadium's premises, pointing out that it is the only access path to it.

Abhay Apte, president of MCA, clarified that the MCA has banned liquor within the stadium and did not seek any clearance from the excise department. "We will appeal to the IPL franchise not to serve liquor. But if it persists, there is little that I can do."

All legal: Excise dept

Mohan Varde, superintendent of state excise department, Pune division, claimed that the clearance was aboveboard. "As per the SC ruling, sale of liquor within 500 m of highways is banned. But, the IPL franchise approached us, pointing out that the entrance to the stadium is around 1.2 km from the highway via a service road. My officials inspected the area and measured the distance. The permission granted is in accordance with the law."

Police circle officer Subhash Bagade, under whose jurisdiction the Gahunje village road falls, clarified that any action against consumption of liquor can be initiated only by the excise department. "We have no authority over the matter."

Rachita Berry, hospitality in-charge of Rising Pune Supergiants, said it is common practice to serve beverage, which may include liquor, to occupants of corporate boxes." Asked if the franchise would be in contempt of defying the SC order, she said she wasn't the right authority to comment on it.

Despite repeated calls, Joyneel Mukherjee, media manager of Rising Pune Supergiants, was unavailable for comment. Leeladhar Singh, media manager of Mumbai Indians, said, "We have no role to play in this matter. As the match is in Pune, Rising Pune Supergiants is taking care of hospitality."