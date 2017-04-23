Pune: Judge's daughter kidnapped, letter asks Rs 50 lakh ransom

A Session's Court judge, who was travelling to his hometown to distribute invitations for his daughter's wedding, met with a tragic turn of events after his daughter was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person, who is now demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

The Koregaon Park police stated that the incident occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning. A case of kidnapping, ransom and robbery has been registered by this Senior Division's judge, who stays in the government quarters in Queen's Garden, on Friday. As per his statement, he and his wife were travelling to Kolhapur, while the daughter was alone at home. Her younger brother, a college student, lives in a hostel. 'On April 20, around 10 pm, my wife had a word with my daughter. The next morning, calls to my daughter went unanswered. We assumed she might be travelling or might have slept. Around 12 noon, when she remained unavailable, I asked my son and my colleague's wife to check the house,' the statement read.

The neighbour found the door locked with the keys lying on the floor near the door. When she entered the house, the rooms were in an apparent mess. The police discovered that gold and silver ornaments, and cash were stolen. A letter, written in Marathi, was penned on a notepad in their study, stating in Marathi, 'Judge, I have kidnapped your daughter. If you want your daughter to be safe, do not approach the police. Keep Rs 50 lakh ready in cash and I will contact you in two days.' The letter ended with a signature and an smiley emoticon. The motive for the kidnapping is unknown, but the police speculated that the kidnapper might be harbouring a grudge against the judge.

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner (Zone II), said, "We are investigating and cannot reveal details. We are on right track and the victim will be in safe custody soon."

A team of police officers has received a tip-off that the victim is at the Karnataka border and has rushed there.