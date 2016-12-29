Pune: Man arrested for keeping 100 poisonous snakes at home





Pune: A 37-year-old Sangli resident has been arrested for illegal possession of 100 snakes, most of them Russell’s vipers and cobras, which were seized yesterday from his flat in Chakan.

The man, who was living with his wife and daughters in the same house, said he used to extract venom from the reptiles and sell it to a doctor in Sangli and an Uttar Pradesh-based company, one gram for Rs 1 lakh.

The Chakan police have arrested Ranjit Pandharinath Kharange (37), a resident of Sara city in Chakan, and his accomplice Dhanaji Abhiman Belkute (30), who hails from Varkute in Solapur, for allegedly keeping the snakes in wooden boxes and gunny bags for extracting and selling venom. The snakes have been released into the wild and the police are on their way to Sangli to question the doctor.