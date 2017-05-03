Pune: Man stabs well dressed wife thinking she's having an affair



Victim Rani Nitin Divte received 15 stitches on her face

Pune: This woman had to pay a horrifying price for being well dressed all the time, because this led her husband to believe that she was having an extra-marital affair. As the suspicion grew stronger with time, on May 1, the accused Nitin assaulted his wife Rani Nitin Divte in a drunk condition and even slashed her face with a blade. Rani, who received 15 stitches on her face, is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

The incident, which took place in Bibewadi area, came to light after the 25-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the local police station. The cops have arrested Nitin under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of IPC.

Recalling the horrifying incident, Rani said, "All was good in my life, but Nitin grew suspicious of me over the past couple of months. I always used to be well dressed, but somehow he did not like it. He thought that I was having an extra marital affair. On May 1, after returning home, Nitin started drinking. Later, I went off to sleep after taking pills, as I was unwell. All of a sudden he started kicking and punching me. He even slashed my face with a blade and threatened to kill me. After my children raised an alarm, neighbours rushed in to help."

Speaking to mid-day, assistant police inspector Rajan Jagdhale said, "The accused, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested. After Rani's neighbours rushed in to help her, Nitin escaped from the spot. But later he was spotted driving his auto. After being produced before the judicial magistrate (first class), he was remanded in police custody for five days."