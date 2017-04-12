Pune: Paltry salary forces village chief to moonlight as daily wage labourer

Pallavi Shinde, who is the elected head of Vyahali village in the Pune district, is forced to work in fields and construction sites because she can't live on measly salary of Rs 600



Sarpanch Pallavi Shinde at her office

Pune: While the difference between a sarpanch and a daily wage labourer might be stark, in the Vyahali village of Indapur, which is 145 km from Pune, this disparity is only in position, and not in pay. There's no other reason why sarpanch Pallavi Shinde, the elected head of Vyahali, would otherwise have to moonlight as a labourer.

Pallavi (32), who belongs to the Pardhi 'hunting' community, was elected two years ago after she contested in the reserved category. However, her measly income of Rs 600 was barely enough to run the household, and meet the educational expenses of her children, Nikita (14) and Nikesh (13). She then decided to join her husband Sukdoba (42), a daily wage labourer, to carry out menial tasks, while simultaneously handling her role as sarpanch.

Pallavi seen working at a construction site

"I am not well-educated, but I want to ensure that my children receive a good education," said Pallavi, who quit studying while in primary school. "The money I make as sarpanch is not enough and so, I assist my husband and do some odd jobs to bring in extra money."

“As sarpanch I make a salary of Rs 600 per month, but if I work as a labourer, I manage to earn at least Rs 5,000 every month,” Pallavi added. But, Pallavi hasn't relinquished her duties as village head. “I start my day early. Between 8 and 11 am, I work on the fields or at the construction sites. Later, between 11 am and 2 pm, I sit in the sarpanch's office where I complete all the administration-related work and also, meet people and address their grievances.”

Pallavi with her husband Sukdoba Shinde (left), and Namdev Bhosale (in safari suit), along with a few other villagers

Because she is a woman, Pallavi claims to have faced several obstacles at work. “People don't take me seriously, but I focus on my job.



In the last two years, I have built an Anganwadi school, made pakka roads, improved the drainage system, and also ensured that every home has a toilet.”



Pallavi with locals from the village of Vyahali, Indapur, which is 145 km from Pune

Her contemporaries also have words of praise for her. Namdev Bhosale, a local resident, and a writer by profession, said, “Pallavi is doing great work. Despite being a sarpanch, she doesn't mind working in the farms. That is laudable.”

Jyoti Sambhaji Pawar, a sarpanch member, said, “In the past, she has been manhandled by male members at work, but she has refused to let it affect her. She is a dynamic leader and a role model for us all.”