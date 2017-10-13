Three girls, on their way to school for their exam, were run over by an SUV owned and driven by Baramati Shiv Sena city president Pappu Mane on the Baramati-Moregoan road near Karawagat village early last morning. While two died on the spot, the third is battling for her life in hospital. Angry villagers torched the car that Mane and his aides left behind at the spot in their hurry to flee. The deceased are Samiksha Veetkar, 13, and Divya Pawar, 14; Payal Lashkare, 14, is critical and undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Baramati city police station.



Sena worker Pappu Mane's car, which the villagers torched

Senior inspector Vijay Jadhav said, "Mane was with two others in the car, driving back to Baramati. Eyewitnesses said he rammed the car into the trio and, instead of helping the girls, he and the other two fled through the bushes." "A resident claimed several sharp weapons and meat were found in the car. It appears the party had gone to hunt. Agitated locals set the car on fire," he added.

The 2 deceased girls, Samiksha Veetkar and Divya Pawar

"Later, Mane had sent an aide of his to bring the car back; the locals, however, caught him and thrashed him. We tried to take that person with us to the police station, but residents blocked our path. For three hours, traffic was held up; it was complete chaos. We are investigating the case."

