Pune: Stingy Chartered Accountant lands from airport to jail

Pune: This stingy chartered accountant really did the math wrong on his ill thought out scheme. He went to drop his girlfriend who was heading to Goa, but did not want to pay the visitor entry fee - Rs 45 - and so decided to print a fraudulent ticket to gain entry. While he managed to get in with that, his ruse was busted when he attempted to leave the airport citing some 'personal work'.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Naik-Patil of Vimantal police station said, "On Sunday at around 12.45 pm, the arrested accused, 26-year-old Amar Mohsin Boxwala, a second year CA student interning in Pune, had come to see off his girlfriend. But as the airport is also an Airforce base, there are a few restrictions for extra security and he got caught."

He added, "When he was trying to leave by claiming that he had to collect a parcel from outside, he was asked to furnish a ticket and write down his details in a register. That's when the manager noticed that the ticket appeared to be tampered with. Boxwala had simply forged a new ticket out of his three-month old Indigo Airline ticket."

Police says

Assistant police inspector RB Mane said, "Boxwala claimed he had no intention to do anything that would affect security, but just wanted to be with his girlfriend till she departed."

The incident came to light when the Central Industrial Service Police (CISF) police inspector in charge of Pune International Airport lodged the complaint and he was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

Boxwala was then produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to magistrate custody. However, he was later granted bail.