Pune: Summer holidays end with teen's death in mishap

A 15-year-old boy, who had gone to his relative's place in Pune to spend the summer holidays, died on Monday after he and his cousin brother met with an accident at Famous Chowk area, while returning.

The police have identified the deceased as Om Pravin Deshmukh (15), resident of Karmala in Solapur.

Following the incident, his cousin brother Karan Harsh Bhosale (18) filed a complaint at the Sangvi police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Sangvi police station Ajay Chandkhede said, "Om had come to his maternal uncle's house to spend his summer vacations. The accident took place on Monday evening, when they were returning from Pune. He and his cousin brother were riding a two-wheeler when a car hit them from behind."

He further said, "Om had received multiple injuries on his body. Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. We have already traced the car involved in the accident. The driver will be arrested soon."