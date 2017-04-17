Pune: Suspended clerk held again, now for forging CM's signature



Pune: Despite being suspended after being caught demanding money, and undergoing imprisonment for misappropriation, a 47-year-old clerk from Mantralaya, has been arrested again by Pune police, this time for allegedly forging the Chief Minister's signature for transfer of five officials.

The police have identified Avinash Harichandra Jadhav alias Dilip Harish Shirke, a resident of Dombivali East and are trying to determine which of the two is his real name. A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery has been registered with Bund Garden police station in Pune.

The incident came to light, when Commissioner Shyam Khamkar of Settlement Commission and Director of Land Records at Pune, lodged a complaint with Crime Branch.

According to police, "Jadhav/Shirke worked as a clerk in Mantralaya since 1997, and in 2017, a few officials, including him, were caught demanding money, by ACB. He was suspended.

Inspector (Crime) Ramdas Khomne of Bund Garden police said, "Jadhav/Shrike went to the land records office at Pune on April 12 and said that immediately, five officials were to be transferred and he had a stamped letter with the CM's signature. Next day, he phoned claiming to be the CM's personal secretary, and inquired about the letter."

Later Khamkar verified with his superior and realised Jadhav/Shirke was a fraud.