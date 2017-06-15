Pune: Two killed in explosion in ordnance factory



Representational picture

Two persons were killed in an explosion at the ordnance factory in Khadki in Pune while they were shifting small arms and ammunition.

Defence sources said the blast occurred at around 9.30 AM when "rejected ammunition" was being shifted.

Several persons are believed to have been injured in the explosion.

"Two persons have died due to burn injuries," said an official.

The names and the ranks of the deceased have not been not been made public yet.