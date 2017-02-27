Pune 'water baby' to get doctorate for breaking 7 records

Khushi Parmar started her career in competitive water sports at the age of 11

Pune: This Pune teenager is a child prodigy of sorts. At the age of 14, she is all set to get a doctorate degree from the UK-based World Records University (WRU) for bagging seven records in swimming, scuba diving and aerobics.

Khushi Parmar, popularly known as 'water girl' among friends, will be receiving the degree on March 5 in Haryana. WRU is an autonomous university formed by a conglomeration of record books around the world, including the Asia, Vietnam, Nepal and Indo-China record books. Currently, it is the only university in the world that offers an honorary doctorate to record holders.

Khushi, a resident of Marketyard in Pune, who started her career in competitive water sports at the age of 11, said, “I feel honoured to receive this degree so early on in life.”

In the last four years, the Punekar has crossed several milestones. In July last year, she entered the record books for the most number of aerobic performances in a day, and also the longest under water activity. "Initially, I was participating only for the thrill of adventure, but when I started breaking records, my focus shifted. My goal now, is to be part of the Indian Olympics team. I am lucky that my parents are taking efforts to make my dream come tru," said the Std IX student in Mahavir English Medium and Junior College, Pune.

Khushi's father Ajit Parmar, who has a construction material business, said, "This is a proud moment for us."