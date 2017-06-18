Pune Crime: 35-year-old woman abducted, beaten and gangraped in SUV by two youths



Representational picture

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus at an isolated area was abducted in a Sport Ultitity Vehicle (SUV) and then gangraped by two youths in Pune.

The incident took place on Friday night around 10.30 pm near Khedgoan Chaufula in Daund Taluka.

A case of kidnapping and gangrape has been registered with Loni Kalbor police station. The two accused have been identified as Ajay Navale, who hails from Parner in Ahmednagar, and his accomplice Pakya. Both are absconding now.

Assistant Police Inspector Ranjitsinh Pardeshi said, "The victim was on her pilgrimage to Narayangoan and on was waiting for a bus. She was waiting at Waghapur Chaufula area in Purandhar taluka where a Fortuner car bearing number (MH12-CW0002) came near her and forced her inside. Later, they beat her and then gangraped her after taking her to the isolated Sidvane ghat section. Later, they dumped her from the moving car after threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone."

He added that she took the help of two motorcycle-borne people who chased the car and noted down its number.

The police could identify the duo since the rape survivor had heard the two accused talking to each other and addressing each other.

He went on to add, "The motorcyclists brought the survivor to us and at present she is undergoing treatment at the hospital. We are probing the case."