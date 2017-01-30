Pune: Woman techie found dead in her office; cops suspect murder

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman techie's body was found at her office on Sunday night. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Identified as Rashila Opie, the deceased hailed from Kerala and was working in a Pune-based IT company. The Hinjewadi police is currently in the process of registering a case of murder against the unidentified person or persons.

A source at the Hinjewadi police station said, "Rashila hailed from Kerala and was employed as a software engineer with Infosys. The incident came to light around 10 pm on Sunday. Rashila had come to the office for some official work at around 3pm. It seems someone had strangulated her. Still the motive behind the murder is unclear. We are investigating the case."