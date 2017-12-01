Pune: 10-year-old boy with heart condition dies after collapsing on school playground

Std V student was undergoing treatment for a hole in his heart and is likely to have died of a cardiac arrest

A Std V student who was undergoing treatment for a hole in heart died of a probable cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school playground on Thursday morning. The Kondhwa police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. The deceased has been identified as Farhan Farukh Habiwale, 10, a resident of Salisbury Park and a student of Caelum High School. His mother Farida is a music teacher while his father Farukh takes private tuition classes.



Farhan was playing with his friends before school, when he collapsed

Was playing with friends

A faculty member of the school said, "Farhan was a bright student. Our school begins at 7.45 am, but Farhan and his friends had come early and were playing in the school playground. They planned to take a break to get ready for the school prayers." "Then, Farhan complained of a pain in his chest and fainted. He was rushed to the Ruby Hall clinic in Wanawadi in our principal Vivek Gite's car and his mother was alerted. Doctors at the hospital claimed his heart was not functioning and pronounced him dead."

Undergoing treatment

Senior inspector of Kondhwa police station Milind Gaikwad said, "His mother and maternal uncle told us that in 2013, they got to know about a hole in his heart, for which he was undergoing treatment. But doctors had assured there was nothing to worry about, as he will be able to live a good life." "We are waiting for the viscera report. As per the initial report, his heart had stopped functioning. We are probing the case. His final rites will be performed as per Parsi rituals, after which his parents will approach us," said Gaikwad. Farhan's post mortem was conducted at the Sassoon general hospital. A doctor from the hospital said, "It seems to have been a cardiac arrest as the private hospital claims his heart was not functioning. There are no internal or external injuries. We have preserved his viscera."

