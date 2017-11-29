Pune college Principal 'threaten' students for observing Constitution Day

At Abasaheb Garware College of Arts and Science, better known as Garware College, the authorities allegedly threatened to suspend all those involved in organising a small event to mark Constitution Day

Even as the country, especially this city, remembered the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks this Sunday, over 30 students in Pune were reprimanded for celebrating Constitution Day. At Abasaheb Garware College of Arts and Science, better known as Garware College, the authorities allegedly threatened to suspend all those involved in organising a small event to mark Constitution Day.

Yuva Sena members demanded that principal Mathkari resign

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constitution was fully drafted, which is why it is considered to be our Constitution Day. However, since the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, we celebrate the doctrine on that date, calling it our Republic Day.

Speaking to mid-day, one of the students who was warned by the authorities, said, "We had been seeking Dr Muktaja Mathkari’s permission to organise this event from last Friday, but she didn’t respond. As November 26 was a Sunday, we decided to organise a small event to mark Constitution Day on Monday. We gathered on the college premises and recited the Preamble of our Constitution. But, the faculty members summoned us and threatened to rusticate us."

Later, Yuva Sena members gheraoed the principal’s office demanding her resignation for objecting to the event. Denying all the allegations, Dr Mathkari said, "We never threatened to rusticate any student. I have nothing against them or the Constitution of India. We had organised a programme to commemorate the day. But, these students organised their own event without our permission."

College sources said following the agitation, Dr Mathkari withdrew the notice.