Pune cops recruit biometrics to curb cheating in recruitment exams

Pune: The Maharashtra police, it seems, has learnt its lesson from past experiences. So this year, to prevent malpractices and dummy candidates from appearing for its recruitment exam, the Pune city police has employed biometric machines to keep a tab on the 34,000 candidates hoping to fill the 287 constable posts available.

Recently, the Wanawadi police station caught two aspirants applying for the State Reserve Police Force red-handed as they were attempting to send in dummy candidates for their physicals. Usually, the physical test is conducted earlier, followed by a written examination, with only a few making it to the final interview.

Previously, the candidates were given hall tickets for the written exam, but after discovering that the candidates can bypass the system by pasting one photo over another, the police decided to turn to the use of biometrics to register candidates.

DCP (Headquarters) Arvind Chavriya said, "Despite being extremely vigilant and taking every precaution against such malpractices, they continue to thrive. So, to tackle the menace, we have taken fingerprints of all applicants along with their Aadhaar card details. We have also put in 12 machines, and this year, not one case of dummy applicants has come to light. It was time consuming, but helped us build a transparent system. We first deployed it on a pilot basis, and then from the second week of April, used it for the physical examination and the rest that is still underway."