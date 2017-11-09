Pune: Cops suspended after taking inmate out for dinner and drinks

The 6 policemen allegedly indulged in dinner and drinks with the prisoner before escorting him back to Yerawada Jail

Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended by the Pune city police chief after prison authorities noticed that an inmate was drunk after being brought back from a Panvel court hearing.



Rupesh alias Ropya Krishnarao Marne, with whom the six policemen allegedly had dinner and got drunk

Rupesh alias Ropya Krishnarao Marne has around 22 serious body offence cases registered against him in Pune city as well as in nearby areas. He is lodged in Yerawada Jail.

Assault case hearing

For the hearing on October 31 in a case of assault, the sub-inspector along with five other policemen had approached the prison and taken custody of Marne to produce him in the Panvel court.

Yerawada Central Prison Superintendent of Police U T Pawar said, “On October 31, around 10.30 am, Marne’s custody was handed over to the court party policemen, appointed by Pune city police headquarters. Around 8.45 pm, my staff noticed that when Marne returned, both he and the policemen who brought him back were not steady in their movements, and alerted us.”

“With the help of a breathalyser, it was confirmed that Marne was drunk. We alerted our superiors, who directed us to send him with additional staff to Sassoon General Hospital for a check-up.”

The dinner party

A senior officer said, “We found that the six policemen had dinner with him in a hotel and got him drunk. We still cannot confirm whether the policemen were drunk too, but Marne’s medical report confirmed consumption of alcohol over 100 ml.”

The six suspended policemen have been identified as Sub-Inspector Vijay Dasharat Kadam, who is attached to Mundhwa police station, and constables Avinsh Ovhal, Balaknath Mali, Sudhir Kutwad, Vishnu Rathod and Sukhdev Tandalwade.

Additional Commissioner of Police (administration) Sahebrao Patil confirmed the findings and said, “The personnel involved have been suspended and will be facing a departmental inquiry.”

