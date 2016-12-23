Pune couple meets with gruesome accident on railway tracks



Representational pic

For this young couple, a stroll by the railway track became their last when it ended in her death and him landing in the hospital.

It is yet to be determined if this was a suicide pact or an accident. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Lohate (17), a Talegaon Dabhade resident, while the boy, Pranav Garud (20), has been admitted to the General Hospital in Pune. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Pune Rural Police.

Walk or suicide?

Vaishnavi's father Hemant said, "My daughter was studying commerce at the Indrayani College. On Wednesday, she left for college, but did not return. Around 8 pm, we approached the police to register a kidnapping case. I am still in shock."

Also Read: Love gone sour? Young couple jumps to death in front of train in Pune

Cops' suspicion

Inspector Vasant Babar of Talegaon Dabhade police station said, "Mobile surveillance found her cellphone near the station, where we found her battered body in a drain. We also found out that the boy was hospitalised. Yesterday, we recorded his statement and the picture became clearer. He claimed they were walking on the track when it happened. We are investigating all angles."

What the boy says

Pranav said, "We were in a relationship and had bunked college that day. We were discussing our future. I didn't know it would be my last moment with her."

His father Madhukar, however, said, "Our son cannot commit suicide. Once he is fine, he will be able to tell what happened and if there was an attempt on his life."