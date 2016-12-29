Pune Court orders police inquiry into obscene scenes of 'Ragini MMS'



Karan Mehra

A Pune Magistrate's court on Thursday ordered the local police to probe a complaint alleging that film actress Sunny Leone had hurt religious sentiments of people in a movie titled 'Ragini MMS' by performing an "obscene" dance with 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played in the background.

The complaint, filed by social activist Hemant Patil in 2014, alleged that the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor had attempted to hurt the religious sentiments of the people in violation of provisions of section 295 A IPC while showing obscenity in the film.

"Perused the complaint and documents on record. It transpires to me that before passing any order in the present proceedings, an inquiry needs to be conducted under section 202 of CrPC. Hence, police is directed to carry out inquiry under section 202 of CrPC and file a report within stipulated period," Judicial Magistrate First Class J S Kokate said in the order issued today.

Wajid Khan, complainant's lawyer, said the stipulated period under the Act for holding such an inquiry is two months.

According to the complaint, the dance sequence in the film had allegedly insulted God Hanuman as Hanuman Chalisa was being recited in the background when the actress was dancing. Also, the dance is obscene, the complaint alleged.

The complaint was filed after the release of the film in 2014 and the order for a police inquiry was issued today. According to lawyer Wajid Khan, after the inquiry report is submitted to the court and if JMFC is satisfied that a case is made out against the filmmaker and the actor, the court may issue processes against them.