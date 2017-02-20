Rasila Raju murder aftermath: Pune CP asks women to demand safety measures from employers

In light of recent events where two software techies were murdered at their workplaces, the Pune city police chief has written an open letter to wom­en about workplace safety. She says that safety of women employees is the responsibility of their employers.

The move follows back-to-back murders of two working women — Kolkata-based Capgemini employee Antara Debananda Das on December 23, 2016, and Infosys' Rasila Raju OP on January 29.

Pune city commissioner Ra­s­hmi Shukla posted a four-page letter on Twitter addressing women across the country, which reads, "I must start this letter by remembering Rasila Raju and Antara Das, the two young comrades of a revolution being unfolded by women across the country. I want to take this opportunity to take a stand requesting all to come together and plan a better, safer and secure way to tread the journey of life peacefully. Ensuring security of the employees must be the main KRA of every employer. Safety is your right. Exercise it, demand it and also fight for it."



Rasila Raju

Taking onus on behalf of the police, Shukla wrote, "My team and IâÂÂÂÂare trying our best to ensure security in the city. Soon, we shall begin the concept of buddy cop and a complaint box, but I have a few suggestions that the HR departments should be aware of. If there are aberrations, please report."

Rasila's father Raju OP welcomed the move and said, “At least other parents who send their daughters to work will be now be cautioned."