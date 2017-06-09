Pune Crime: After wife rejects him, man sexually assaults daughter

A horrific incident came to light in Uttam Nagar, Khadakvasla, where a seven-year-old girl was molested and abused by her own father when her mother refused to have sex with him. She is now undergoing treatment in a government hospital; a complaint has been lodged against her absconding father with the Uttam Nagar police.

Mother speaks out

According to the police, the incident, which took place on June 3, came to light after a top NDA official came to register the complaint with the victim and her mother, his domestic maid. The two said the 29-year-old, a driver, came home drunk, and after his wife refused his advances, beat her up. She said, "I took my three daughters outside on the pavement. When he asked me to come in alone so he could have sex, I refused to. My eldest daughter was feverish, so I let her back in the house assuming he wouldn’t do anything to her."

What the police say

Senior inspector Kalyan Vidhate said, "After the incident, the suspect realised that his wife had approached us, and so, he ran away. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act."