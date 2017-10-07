In their attempt to discipline an 18-year-old student of Jogeshwari Mata Secondary and Junior College, two professors got stabbed by the youth on Friday. Their only fault was that they had asked him to cut his hair and remove his cap during a lecture on Thursday. The following day he attacked the professors with a knife and fled from the spot.



Accused Sunil Bhor

According to the Lonikhand police, the student has been identified as Sunil Bhor. Both the professors Dhanajay Abnave, 33, and Dharshan Chaudhari, 30, are currently undergoing treatment at Imax Hospital in Wagholi. While Prof Abnave, who is Sunil's class teacher, has suffered injuries on his head, neck, hands and stomach, Prof Chaudhari has sustained injuries on his forehead and hands.

Professor Chaudhari said, "On Friday, when we were heading to our respective classes, I spotted Sunil attacking Prof Abnave with a knife. When I tried to stop him, he stabbed me too."

Speaking to mid-day, Principal Kalawati Dherange said, "Sunil, who is a Std XI student, is repeating the year as he failed last time. When he could not clear the first term internal examination, we asked his parents to meet us, but they never turned up. He used to abuse other students as well. We have received a number of complaints against him and that's why Prof Abnave wanted to discipline him. Sunil had grown his hair and he never wore his uniform properly. During a lecture on Thursday, when Prof Abnave noticed that he was wearing a cap, he asked him to remove it. However, instead of taking it off, he walked out of the class."

Sunil's father said, "Even in the past I have received complaints against him. However, I always ignored it and that's why we are suffering today."

On the run

Sub-inspector Annashaheb Tapare of Lonikhand police station said, "The knife with which Sunil attacked the professors is mainly used for cutting sugarcane. At present he is absconding, but he will be arrested soon." Another officer said, "A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Atrocity Act."