Pune Crime: Dacoits kill grandparents, dad in front of kids; hurt mom

Group of dacoits leave Talegaon family devastated. In front of two minor girls, they murdered their father, grandparents and left their mother and younger sibling injured

The house located on a farm at Dhamane village in Talegaon

Pune: Failing to lay their hands on valuables at two homes in Dhamane village of Talegaon, a group of dacoits targeted a third early Tuesday and left the family residing in it devastated. In front of two minor girls, they killed their father, grandparents and left their mother and younger sibling injured.

A case of dacoity has been registered with Talegaon police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune rural police.

The deceased have been identified as Nathu Vitthoba Phale (65), his wife Chababai (60) and son Atrinandan alias Baba (30). Atrinandan’s wife, Tejashree (28) and six-year-old daughter, Anjali, are undergoing treatment at a Talegaon-based private hospital and are said to be in a critical condition. The other two girls Anushka (10) and Ishwari (2) were forced to remain quiet at knifepoint, as the horrific scene unfolded before their eyes.



Victims Nathu Vitthoba Phale, Atrinandan and Chababai

When asked about the incident, Anushka said, "They killed my father and grandparents. My younger sister was crying but the dacoits threatened us to be quiet."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer said, "The victims are not in a position to speak as they are frightened. They are in a state of shock. It seems that prior to their house, the dacoits targeted two more homes but didn’t land anything."