Pune Crime: Godman held for molesting minor girls

A self-proclaimed godman and his brother have been arrested for allegedly molesting and manhandling two minor girls, who were staying at his ashram since last year. The accused allegedly assaulted them under the pretext of offering them spiritual teaching.

Residents of Shirur area, where the incident occurred were said to be shocked as he was one of the prominent personalities, who conducted lectures on spirituality.

The matter came to light when the victims, who had come home for summer vacations, were unwilling to return to the ashram and spilled the beans to their parents after being prodded. A case was registered with the Shirur Police after which the godman and his brother were arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The arrested duo have been identified as Maharaj Babaji Chalak and his brother Aba Chalak. They ran the Pasayadan Gurukul at Dnyandeep Nagar, in Pune's Shirur Taluka.

They have been offering spiritual education free of cost to school going children since the last five years. The ashram housed 15-16 girls.

According to the FIR lodged by victim's father (40) who is farmer from Ahmednagar, his two daughters (13) and (11) have been sexually abused. Victims had enrolled at Pasayadan Ashram in June 2016 for spiritual education.