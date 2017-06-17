Pune Crime: Jilted 'lover' sexually abused teen 'wife', then shot her



The victim recuperates in a hospital at Rajgurunagar

A 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh (MP) resident has been arrested for allegedly firing at a 17-year-old college student after the latter refused to go out with him.

According to police sources, the victim is undergoing treatment for bullet injury at a private hospital in Rajgur­unagar.

The accused has been identified as Khed resident Krishna alias Vijay Kumar Jathar (Rajput). Senior Inspector Pradeep Jadhav from Khed police station said the incident took place on Thursday morning. "The incident took place around 8 am, when the victim was on her way to a local grocery shop to fetch a packet of milk. Her parents, who sell spices, were out of town. Jathar stopped her outside her house and asked the teenager to spend the day with him. When the girl refused, he fired a bullet into her chest."

A case of attempt to murder has been filed at the Khed police station and the accused has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual offence Act.

Jadhav further added, "This is not the first time that the accused has been aggressive with the girl. According to the girl, Jathar had threatened to shoot her in the past if she did not accompany him to his hometown in MP. She said he forced her to sign on marriage documents and, consequently, sexually abus­ed her at gunpoint. The girl has filed a complaint with us and investigations are on."

The officer added that Jathar was produced in the court of the first class judicial magistrate on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for two days.